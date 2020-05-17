You are the owner of this article.
Playgrounds reopen in Beaver Dam
Playground equipment around Beaver Dam were taped off to prevent people from using them, including at Swan City Park, until last week when the Wisconsin Supreme Court voided Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order.

Playgrounds in Beaver Dam are back open as the city figures out when and how to reopen its facilities after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the governor's stay-at-home order.

Parks supervisor John Neumann said the department has been removing the caution tape placed on the playgrounds since the order was lifted. Park restrooms are also being opened and park shelters are expected to follow next week.

"Restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized once per day and we hope folks will follow distancing and hand washing guidelines set forth by the CDC," Neumann said.

Mayor Becky Glewen said the city is in the internal process of putting together plans for reopening. Meanwhile, the city urges any businesses that reopen to follow health guidelines over social distancing and sanitizing.

The Beaver Dam Community Library has its own board that sets policy and is "working on a plan to reopen the library that prioritizes the safety of the community and library staff," the library said in a statement.

"We know that access to library materials, services, and programs is important to you," the statement said. "While the building remains closed, library materials can be checked out for home delivery through our mailbox library service. Librarians can help you by phone, email and text and will continue to provide remote services and virtual programs."

A virtual library summer program will begin June 1, with further details to be announced. The library thanked community members for their patience and said it looked forward to welcoming people back soon.

Some communities in Wisconsin, like Dane County and Racine, have decided to extend stay-at-home orders locally following the Supreme Court decision, but Dodge County has not. Officials ask that people voluntarily follow health guidelines to help keep them safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Dodge County reports 87 positive cases of the virus as of Friday afternoon, up from 55 the previous week. 

