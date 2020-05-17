Playgrounds reopen in Beaver Dam

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Playgrounds in Beaver Dam are back open as the city figures out when and how to reopen its facilities after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the governor's stay-at-home order.

Parks supervisor John Neumann said the department has been removing the caution tape placed on the playgrounds since the order was lifted. Park restrooms are also being opened and park shelters are expected to follow next week.

"Restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized once per day and we hope folks will follow distancing and hand washing guidelines set forth by the CDC," Neumann said.

Mayor Becky Glewen said the city is in the internal process of putting together plans for reopening. Meanwhile, the city urges any businesses that reopen to follow health guidelines over social distancing and sanitizing.

The Beaver Dam Community Library has its own board that sets policy and is "working on a plan to reopen the library that prioritizes the safety of the community and library staff," the library said in a statement.