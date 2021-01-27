Plea agreement in Michigan governor's plot provides more details about activities in Columbia County

Garbin admitted to helping two other defendants at the Cambria location detonate an IED device, unsuccessfully.

No charges have been filed against the owner of the Cambria property.

Garbin’s guilty plea is a major catch for prosecutors, only about four months after arrests were made. His testimony could strengthen the government’s case against the others and back up evidence collected by informants and undercover agents.

Garbin appeared in federal court in Grand Rapids a few hours after a plea agreement loaded with details about the operation was filed, including his pledge to fully cooperate with investigators. There was no agreement on a sentencing range, but his assistance could help him when he returns July 8.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, by anti-government extremists upset over coronavirus restrictions she had imposed in Michigan. Six people were charged in federal court while eight others were charged in state court with aiding them.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker went through a series of questions about Garbin’s rights and his willingness to plead guilty.

When the judge asked if he had second thoughts, Garbin replied: “I do not, your honor.”