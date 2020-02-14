Plow driver critically injured in crash involving train and a Juneau County plow truck

A snow plow driver was critically injured in a crash involving a train in Cutler.
According to Sheriff Brent Oleson of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report of the crash at about 12:52 p.m. Feb. 13 of a crash involving a plow truck and a train on Highway M in Cutler, between Necedah and Tomah.
The driver of the plow truck had critical injuries and was transported from the scene by medical helicopter. The truck involved is a Juneau County Highway Department plow truck.
The Sheriff’s Office provided no further details on the crash, which remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
