Plow driver critically injured in crash involving train and a Juneau County plow truck
Plow driver critically injured in crash involving train and a Juneau County plow truck

A snow plow driver was critically injured in a crash involving a train in Cutler.

According to Sheriff Brent Oleson of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report of the crash at about 12:52 p.m. Feb. 13 of a crash involving a plow truck and a train on Highway M in Cutler, between Necedah and Tomah.

The driver of the plow truck had critical injuries and was transported from the scene by medical helicopter. The truck involved is a Juneau County Highway Department plow truck.

The Sheriff’s Office provided no further details on the crash, which remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

