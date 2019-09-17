Videos games, haunted houses, music, art, sports; all varied interests, but with one common thread. They are the topics curious visitors to the Baraboo Public Library have brought to Adult Programming Coordinator Joan Wheeler after she created the Podcast Creators Group in August.
So far, it has been slow in its progress. Wheeler said she started the monthly meetings to help people in the area work on their ideas. Though the name of the group references creation, the aim of the meetings is to provide support.
“I thought, ‘I can’t be the only one,’” Wheeler said. “We can learn from each other as we’re going.”
Wheeler began her own show called “CultureRich Podcast” this year. Her first episode aired in May. It featured fellow librarian Anne Horjus and his artwork, specifically an exercise in which he recreates the methods of famous painter Leonardo di Vinci.
The goal of CultureRich is to highlight those with culture who are neighbors and friends. So far, it has included an artist, an archivist and an improvisational group creator.
“So, talk about a niche,” Wheeler said, laughing.
A podcast is an audio show usually streamed through an app via either a computer or mobile device. Generally, it is presented as a series and can either be a narrative fictional show or storytelling series. Some offer advice, others instruct on a topic, such as podcasts about how to create a podcast, which Wheeler said she used in her own planning.
In its first group meeting, a father and son sought advice on creating a video game podcast. Another young woman was researching haunted houses as a topic of her show.
On Monday, the second meeting only drew one newcomer. Baraboo resident Aaron Steinhorst wanted to speak with someone about ideas he has rattling around in his mind, but with a full-time job and two children, he hasn’t had the time to fully explore.
“I think it would be fun,” Steinhorst said. “I’m just looking for things I enjoy that could maybe lead to something down the road.”
Many podcasters seek out topics in which they already are interested. For Steinhorst, that means music or sports. For others, it can mean true crime, comedy or even movies that deserve more than one watch, like Wheeler’s favored “The Rewatchables.”
“It’s just such a big world of podcasts,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said she is unsure whether the group will last, but she plans to continue scheduling the meetings each month to offer support for those looking to create their own shows and provide a forum for creators to discuss possible technical issues or gain feedback on an idea.
