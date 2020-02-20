Polar Plunge champs: Columbus students raise $29,000 for Special Olympics of Wisconsin

Students and staff from Columbus High School keep raising the bar for Special Olympics of Wisconsin.

In 2018, CHS raised more than $17,000 for the annual Madison Polar Plunge. Last year the total exceeded $26,500. On Feb. 15, Columbus students and staff brought in more than $29,000, the most of any team in Wisconsin for the third straight year. The state's Special Olympics organization holds 13 plunges across Wisconsin.

Funds raised for the plunge help Special Olympics athletes attend state and national competitions throughout the year.

"What we raised will help cover the cost of 38 athletes this year," said CHS junior Olivia Voelker.

Voelker worked on her fundraising, bringing in $3,200, the past three months. The junior went door-to-door in Columbus requesting help from the community.

For several years, through Project Unify, Columbus has made a strong showing at the Polar Plunge. Project Unify promotes inclusion in schools and helps students with special needs forge friendships with classmates.

About 40 students and staff members from Columbus attended Saturday's event. In all, about $200,000 was raised at the 15th annual Polar Plunge.

