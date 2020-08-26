Police agencies in Sauk, Columbia counties target impaired driving through Labor Day

“We are considered for equipment grants that go towards traffic safety,” said Horn. “An example would be a supply of traffic cones or possibly emergency lights to use at the scene of a crash.”

Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said the department has used these grants to get traffic cones and roadside breathalyzers.

In Portage and Columbia County, the departments use deputies and officers that are already on staff in each shift to participate in the program, which does not incur additional expenses for the department.

Meister said the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department received additional grant funds from the state to pay the salaries of additional deputies to be working on each shift during the time frame of the program.

All three agencies emphasized the importance of education on sober driving during the program.

“We want this program to serve not only as an enforcement action but also an education opportunity about the dangers of impaired driving on our roadways,” said Horn.

The agencies encourage residents to use alternative methods of transportation of they plan to be intoxicated.

“We have always stressed the importance of driving sober to reduce tragedies and alcohol/drug related crashes,” said Klafke. “We urge people to designate a sober driver, utilize the tavern league’s safe ride program or the city of 24/7 cab service, which is available to all of our residents. We wish everyone a safe holiday weekend.”

