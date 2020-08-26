 Skip to main content
Police agencies in Sauk, Columbia counties target impaired driving through Labor Day
Police agencies in Sauk, Columbia counties target impaired driving through Labor Day

Portage Police Officer Issac Utecht practices giving a field sobriety tests to Administrative assistant Casey Crary outside the Portage Police Department building Aug 26. The department, along with the Columbia and Sauk county sheriff's offices are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program through Labor Day to combat drunk driving and raise awareness about the dangers of driving while impaired.

 NICOLE AIMONE, Portage Daily Register

Police agencies in Sauk and Columbia counties are taking part in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign through Labor Day in efforts to stop driving under the influence.

From Aug. 21 to Sept. 7, Columbia and Sauk county deputies, and Portage officers, will make additional traffic stops for speeding, inattentive driving and aggressive driving.

“Residents can expect deputies to take part in dedicated patrols in our county in attempts to get impaired drivers off the roadway,” said Todd Horn, Patrol Captain for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said residents can expect to see additional patrolmen on the roads and making additional stops, as the department is adding additional officers to each shift during the time frame of the campaign.

“We put extra officers on to focus their attention on impaired drivers,” said Meister. “Obviously we’re hoping for voluntary cooperation as far as the public using various programs like using the bar buddies program, taxi service or even a friend. The ultimate goal is to make the roads safer.”

The departments log and track traffic enforcement operations during this time frame, and sends the data to the state which qualifies the departments for additional funding to purchase safety equipment.

“We are considered for equipment grants that go towards traffic safety,” said Horn. “An example would be a supply of traffic cones or possibly emergency lights to use at the scene of a crash.”

Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said the department has used these grants to get traffic cones and roadside breathalyzers.

In Portage and Columbia County, the departments use deputies and officers that are already on staff in each shift to participate in the program, which does not incur additional expenses for the department.

Meister said the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department received additional grant funds from the state to pay the salaries of additional deputies to be working on each shift during the time frame of the program.

All three agencies emphasized the importance of education on sober driving during the program.

“We want this program to serve not only as an enforcement action but also an education opportunity about the dangers of impaired driving on our roadways,” said Horn.

The agencies encourage residents to use alternative methods of transportation of they plan to be intoxicated.

“We have always stressed the importance of driving sober to reduce tragedies and alcohol/drug related crashes,” said Klafke. “We urge people to designate a sober driver, utilize the tavern league’s safe ride program or the city of 24/7 cab service, which is available to all of our residents. We wish everyone a safe holiday weekend.”

