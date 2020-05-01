Police allegedly find heroin on Baraboo inmate at Juneau County Jail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Baraboo inmate at the Juneau County Jail is facing drug charges after police allegedly found heroin and pills during a search of his cell.

Christopher Wiora, 34, of Baraboo is charged with felony possession with intent to distribute heroin on or near a jail, and misdemeanors possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 8:16 a.m. March 8, Deputy Michael Coughlin was informed by the staff at the Juneau County Jail a search would be conducted of ‘D’ pod for possible narcotics, based on information that an inmate may have heroin in their cell or on their person.

All inmates were asked to line up at the door to their cell and not flush the toilets. After being searched they were taken to a separate room.

As Coughlin was searching a cell, another deputy informed Coughlin he had located possible contraband in inmate Christopher Wiora’s sock. The deputy was holding two baggies in his hand, one of which had a white powdery substance and several different colored pills in it, and the other had a brown substance in it. Wiora told the deputy it was Clonazepam.