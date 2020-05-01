Police allegedly find heroin on Baraboo inmate at Juneau County Jail

A Baraboo inmate at the Juneau County Jail is facing drug charges after police allegedly found heroin and pills during a search of his cell.
Christopher Wiora, 34, of Baraboo is charged with felony possession with intent to distribute heroin on or near a jail, and misdemeanors possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:16 a.m. March 8, Deputy Michael Coughlin was informed by the staff at the Juneau County Jail a search would be conducted of ‘D’ pod for possible narcotics, based on information that an inmate may have heroin in their cell or on their person.
All inmates were asked to line up at the door to their cell and not flush the toilets. After being searched they were taken to a separate room.
As Coughlin was searching a cell, another deputy informed Coughlin he had located possible contraband in inmate Christopher Wiora’s sock. The deputy was holding two baggies in his hand, one of which had a white powdery substance and several different colored pills in it, and the other had a brown substance in it. Wiora told the deputy it was Clonazepam.
Coughlin and the other deputy went to the sheriff’s office to test the substances. The brown substance tested positive for heroin, while six of the pills were identified as Clonazepam, one was identified as Xanax and one was identified as Dextroamphetamine.
After securing the evidence, Coughlin went back to the jail and made contact with Wiora. Asked where he got the heroin and pills, Wiora stated another inmate gave him the drugs in exchange for “keeping his mouth shut about something that happened out on the street.” The inmate implicated by Wiora was asked about the drugs, denied ownership of the drugs, and provided a urine sample which tested negative for all drugs.
Once again speaking with Wiora, Coughlin asked if he wanted to talk about the drugs to which Wiora said “yes.” As Coughlin was reading Wiora his Miranda Rights, Wiora stated he wished to speak to a lawyer first, so he was escorted back to his cell in booking.
Coughlin made contact with another inmate and asked about the drugs, to which the inmate said Wiora gave him the bag containing heroin and he snorted some of it. The inmate provided a urine sample which tested positive for heroin.
A measurement of the heroin before it was placed into evidence weighed 1.3 grams.
Wiora is scheduled for an initial appearance June 17 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.