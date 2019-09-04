Portage police apologized to the public Wednesday afternoon for shooting a wild sandhill crane at a city park during Labor Day weekend.
"On behalf of the Portage Police Department, I would like to apologize to our community for the incident with the sandhill crane on Sunday afternoon on the north side of Portage," Portage Police Chief Ken Manthey said in a news release.
Manthey's comments come a day after multiple residents and wildlife research experts expressed dismay about how police dispatched the bird. Some residents living nearby said they were upset police did not notify community members ahead of time.
The male crane that was killed had been pecking at cars and damaging property for more than a year, police said.
Local residents disputed that assertion and said the bird lived peacefully and was a community mascot that sometimes visited bird feeders outside homes near Pine Meadows Park.
The Portage Police Department said it will not seek additional permits from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to harvest wild sandhill cranes.
Manthey said the police officer who shot and killed the male crane felt bad that citizens — particularly young children — witnessed the incident.
"In hindsight, he realizes that dispatching this bird on a Sunday afternoon on Labor Day weekend was poor judgment and he should have done things differently," Manthey said.
Manthey said the police officer who shot the crane "is an excellent officer and normally uses very good judgment and discretion."
The police chief said the department would strive to do better.
