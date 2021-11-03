Police apprehend suspect during New Lisbon pharmacy break in

A New Lisbon man is under arrest after police allegedly caught a suspect pushing a medical cart out of a pharmacy following a tip from a concerned citizen.

According to a press release from New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker, the Juneau County Dispatch Center received a call at about 11:19 p.m. Oct. 19 reporting a man “actively breaking into” a New Lisbon pharmacy. During the call an audible burglary alarm was reported.

“The Lisbon Police Department along with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol were dispatched to Raabe’s Pharmacy-MBMC for the second burglary reported in 23-hours,” Walker said. “Two New Lisbon Patrolman quickly apprehended 33-year-old Anthony S. Arcuri as he was leaving the scene pushing a metal medication cart.”

Arcuri was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Juneau County Jail while assisting agencies secured and searched the pharmacy for additional suspects, but no other individuals were taken into custody. Arcuri was booked for criminal damage to property, burglary, possession of schedule II narcotics and a Wisconsin probation and parole hold.

Walker said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be referred to the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the New Lisbon Police Department or leave a tip on the New Lisbon Police Department’s Facebook page.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

