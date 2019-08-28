Two women were arrested Tuesday after a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy spotted them driving a stolen vehicle on Highway 22 near Patchin Road in Wyocena.
Jatziry G. Ceniceros-Martinez, 25, of Fitchburg, was identified as the driver of the car. Rebecca J. Schmitt, 35, Dane, was the sole passenger. Both were held on tentative charges of stealing a vehicle and burglary.
According to the sheriff’s office, a Portage resident contacted police after 3 p.m. Tuesday to report their vehicle was stolen by a woman who walked into their home without knocking. The woman then convinced the homeowner the 2003 Buick Century needed to be moved because it was in the way.
Because the homeowner had recently undergone surgery and was unable to move the vehicle, they allowed the woman to take the vehicle’s keys, but instead of moving the car, the woman left the property with it. Portage police contacted the sheriff’s office to notify deputies of the theft and the vehicle’s appearance.
A deputy noticed the car on the highway and followed it to Cuff Road before the driver turned into a private driveway. The deputy noted it seemed like the driver was trying to hide from the deputy.
