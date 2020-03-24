Police chase of stolen Michigan vehicle ends in Mauston ditch

A police chase of a stolen vehicle from Michigan came to a halt in Mauston after the driver hit a road sign and drove into a ditch while attempting to avoid road spikes.

According to Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Juneau County Communications Center was advised by Wisconsin State Patrol at about 12:59 a.m. March 19 that a trooper was pursuing a dark blue Jeep on westbound Interstate 90 that had been reported stolen out of Michigan.

Deputies set up tire deflation devices on the interstate near mile post 72 in response to the dispatch. At about 1:05 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol notified the Communications Center that they were terminating their pursuit of the vehicle.

At about 1:10 a.m. the deputies observed a westbound vehicle without headlamps, which was identified as the vehicle Wisconsin State Patrol had been pursuing. Despite attempts to stop the vehicle, the vehicle continued to flee authorities.

The vehicle exited the interstate at exit 69 leading into Mauston. Mauston police had deployed road spikes at the exit at the intersection of Gateway Avenue and Interstate 90. The vehicle attempted to avoid hitting the road spikes and hit a road sign, then continued on Gateway Avenue for a brief distance before driving into a ditch.

A male juvenile from Michigan was taken into custody by police. He is charged with knowingly fleeing an officer and other traffic violation. No other occupants were in the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

