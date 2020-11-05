Police chase spanning Dodge County leads to arrest of Milwaukee man

Police arrested a Milwaukee man Thursday wanted on a federal warrant after a report of a theft in Columbus led to multiple pursuits through Dodge County.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a press release the Columbus Police Department reported a theft at 2:19 p.m. with a description of the suspect's vehicle. The report said the vehicle was headed north on Highway 151 and the information was relayed to all Dodge County police agencies.
At 2:24 p.m., a city of Beaver Dam Police Officer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Industrial Drive. The vehicle fled into the city of Beaver Dam and Beaver Dam Police and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a pursuit. Due to the speeds of the vehicle, the pursuit was terminated though police learned the vehicle left Beaver Dam going north on Highway 33.
At 2:46 p.m., a city of Fox Lake Police Officer located the vehicle in Fox Lake and engaged in a pursuit. The vehicle fled the city on State Highway 68 toward Waupun. Due to the excessive speeds, the Fox Lake officer discontinued his pursuit.
At 2:51 p.m., the vehicle was located entering the city of Waupun on State Highway 68 at a high rate of speed. A Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Waupun Police Lieutenant engaged in a pursuit east on Highway 68 and then north on Fox Lake Road in Waupun. The vehicle attempted to turn east on Jefferson Street, but struck a curb disabling the vehicle due to damage. The driver fled on foot and was taken into custody several blocks away by Waupun Police and the sheriff’s office. The passenger was taken into custody at the scene without incident.
The alleged driver of the vehicle was identified as Justin Carter-Smith, 32, Milwaukee, who was arrested for an outstanding federal warrant, eluding an officer, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger of the vehicle was released to the custody of the Columbus Police Department as part of their investigation.
This incident remains under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies and there may be additional charges to follow.
