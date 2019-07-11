Police in New Lisbon and Necedah found two individuals deceased in their residences on the morning of July 3. Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson released statements regarding the two deaths.
In New Lisbon, a 44-year-old deceased male was found at about 10:53 a.m. July 3 in his residence. Police and medical personnel at the scene performed an initial assessment. The individual was determined to be deceased prior to his transport to a hospital. The New Lisbon Police Department was assisted by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, New Lisbon Fire, and New Lisbon EMS.
In Necedah, a 26-year-old deceased male was found in his residence at about 8:58 a.m. July 3. Police responding to the scene searched the residence, located the individual, and determined that he was deceased. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this case by the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Camp Douglas Ambulance Service.
Both individuals’ identities are being withheld pending notification of the families, and cause of death in both cases is pending an autopsy and toxicology report. In both statements, Oleson said the investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the public.
The deaths come as authorities in La Crosse have issued a warning about a batch of heroin laced with unidentified drugs. The warning, which authorities issued July 5, says the laced batch of heroin could cause cardiac arrest.
According to La Crosse County Medical Examiner Timothy Candahl, there have been eight drug-related overdose cases in La Crosse County since July 3, with one overdose resulting in death, and more overdoses in surrounding counties.
“Juneau County did have two overdose deaths last week,” said Elroy Police Chief Tony Green during an Elroy Common Council meeting July 9. “(There is) knowledge of most of that stuff coming from the La Crosse area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)