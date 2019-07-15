Authorities have identified a man who attempted to rescue his wife and two children from the Wisconsin River before he went under and drowned.
In a news release, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said the body of Kou Her, 53, of Madison was found early Sunday after he was reported missing Saturday morning near the south side of Prairie du Sac dam.
Her's body was found near a remote island in the town of Troy, roughly 13 miles downstream from the area where Her went underwater, Sauk County Sheriff's Office Lt. James Hodges said.
Her's death has been ruled an accident.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Department said in a release Her was fishing in the Wisconsin River when his wife and two of their three children slipped off a sandbar and got carried away by a heavy current Saturday morning.
All three children and Her's wife were wearing life jackets.
Her immediately leaped into the river to rescue his family. His wife and the two children who slipped into the current made it safely to shore, but Her did not.
Her lived in Madison his whole life and taught courses at Madison Area Technical College, his family said. Her was an active member of the Hmong community in Wisconsin and a member of the Victory Hmong Alliance Church in Madison.
Her's family thanked community members for their prayers and said they are grateful for the professionalism of local authorities who helped search for Her's body.
Funeral arrangements for Her are underway, the family said.
In such circumstances, Hodges said authorities generally recommend people throw a rope or use a long object to give the people in the water something to grab onto.
He said people should always wear life jackets, swim in groups and stick closely to designated swimming areas.
Hodges said anytime someone tries to rescue another person from drowning, they are at risk of drowning themselves. Such incidents can happen faster than anyone can send out a text message.
"Natural instinct is to go jump in and save them, that would be a hard one to fight," said Hodges, a father himself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)