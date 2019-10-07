Portage Police say they are investigating a burglary Monday after an early morning break-in at a popcorn and ice cream shop located near two busy highways through town.
Detective Lt. Dan Garrigan with the Portage Police Department said police officers on foot patrol discovered the break-in at Craig's Popcorn Corner at 4:16 a.m. Monday and notified the owners.
A suspect is in custody, Garrigan said. An investigation remains active, and police are still receiving tips from the public.
You have free articles remaining.
Mitchel Craig, who owns Craig's Popcorn Corner, said he cleaned up the inside of the business Monday morning after the break-in. He discovered a window had been shattered, and a contractor helped board it up Monday.
Craig said he hopes his family can reopen the shop soon.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)