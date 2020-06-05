Police: One dies in Wonewoc crash involving a truck and two tractors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and two tractors in Wonewoc.

According to a press release from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Juneau County Communications Center received a report at about 11:53 p.m. June 4 of a crash on Highway 33 near Bass Road in Wonewoc.

“Initial investigation shows a westbound pick-up truck attempted to pass two tractor-drawn farm implements that were also westbound,” Oleson said. “The pick-up truck struck the implement of the second tractor causing injury to the pick-up truck driver.”

The tractor drivers did not sustain injuries in the crash. The driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at Gunderson St. Joseph Hospital in Hillsboro. The name of the deceased is unavailable pending notification of family.

Oleson said the crash remains under investigation, and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, and Elroy Police Department.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

