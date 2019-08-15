The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual wanted for multiple warrants just east of Horicon.
There is a heavy presence of law enforcement as a perimeter has been set up in an effort to contain and apprehend the subject.
The public is asked to stay away from the area and not to approach officers.
No further information is available and the sheriff's department believes the public to be safe at this time. Additional details will be released later.
