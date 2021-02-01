Police seek information about fatal Columbia County crash

The Wisconsin State Patrol is looking for anyone who may have witnessed or has information about a fatal crash that took place Jan. 26 on Interstate 39 in the town of Dekorra.

At 7:12 a.m., a black Toyota sedan was found in the marshy area far off the roadway near the Poynette exit. The vehicle was completely snow covered and it appeared it had been ther for several hours. The vehicle had extensive front end damage. The driver of the vehicle, the only occupant, was found deceased inside.

Evidence at the scene suggests that the vehicle may have rear-ended a semi-trailer before leaving the roadway and entering the ditch. The rear bumper of the semi-trailer should be substantially bent inward.

Any person with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post at 608-846-8500.

The deceased person's name has not been released.