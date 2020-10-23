POLICE: Several injuries in town of Lisbon multi-vehicle crash

Several people sustained injuries in a multiple vehicle crash that partially shut down traffic for five hours on Highway 12/16 in the town of Lisbon.

According to a statement from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a multiple vehicle crash at about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21 on Highway 12/16 near Walker Road in the town of Lisbon.

“Initial investigation shows a westbound vehicle crossed over the centerline, for an unknown reason, and struck an eastbound vehicle,” Oleson said in the statement. “The westbound vehicle came to rest in the westbound ditch. The driver was extricated and med flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.”

Oleson said the other vehicle in the initial crash stayed on the road but received “heavy damage.” Both the driver and passenger in the vehicle did not sustain injuries. A third vehicle crashed after the initial incident due to debris from the first crash.

“As the crash occurred, a second westbound vehicle struck debris in the roadway from the crash, went out of control, rolled and entered the eastbound ditch,” Oleson said. “The driver and passenger of this vehicle received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Mile Bluff Medical Center for treatment.”