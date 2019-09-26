Two people walked away with minor injuries and soreness Thursday morning after a two-vehicle accident in downtown Portage.
Portage Assistant Police Chief Keith Klafke said first responders arrived around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the corner of DeWitt and East Cook streets.
The accident involved a semitrailer a passenger van. Klafke said the van had to be towed from the scene due to significant damage.
The semi's driver did not immediately report any injuries. The van's driver and a passenger inside the van did not need to be taken to a hospital, and family members in the area picked them up, Klafke said.
Police rerouted traffic and closed the intersection for about 20 minutes.
The semi driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic signal, Klafke said.
Klafke said generally speaking, downtown Portage has multiple busy intersections that require extra attentiveness.
"The downtown itself is very congested. Drivers need to slow down and be extra cautious due to the congestion," Klafke said.
The Portage Fire Department, Divine Savior EMS and a Columbia County courthouse security officer from the sheriff's office assisted Portage police on scene Thursday morning, Klafke said.
