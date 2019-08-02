The faster a car is traveling, the less time a driver has to react to roadway hazards, Portage Assistant Police Chief Keith Klafke says.
The Portage Police Department is among several police agencies in Columbia County participating in a speed enforcement campaign since July 9 that runs through the end of August.
"We want to keep our speeds down for the safety of other drivers and pedestrians," Klafke said, adding that a majority of vehicle crashes are speed-related.
Since July 9, the Portage Police Department has issued 42 citations and 13 warnings for speeding, Klafke said.
The campaign is funded in part by a 2019 state grant with funds that are passed down to states by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Columbia County Task Force received the grant.
The 2019 campaign in Columbia County is separate from a similar effort in Sauk County by the Wisconsin State Patrol, although the overall safety goals closely align.
This latest campaign saw a $30,000 grant, Klafke said. The Portage Police Department alone was awarded $6,800.
The grant helps pay for officers to work extra shifts, goes toward additional gas expenses and sometimes offsets the costs of buying new radar tools or other equipment, said Columbia County Sheriff's Office Lt. Wayne Smith.
Smith, who also serves as interim police chief in Lodi, said that department's four patrol officers are going "above and beyond" their regular duties to work more hours as part of the speed enforcement campaign.
The goal is to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities statewide, and operating alongside other agencies in the task force allows for greater visibility. Officers are targeting crash hot spots as identified by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Community Maps program.
"This is a good reminder of safe operation, keeping an eye on speed," Smith said.
