Political sign vandalism concerns resident; Portage police say act uncommon

It does happen occasionally, regardless of the level of political race, Hoege said. Theft or damage have involved presidential preference signs down to local or county races.

“It happens when people are very, very passionate about one candidate over the other,” Hoege said.

Police don’t expect it to keep happening this year either, Hoege said. But just like with any reported case of criminal damage or stolen property, officers will be patrolling the area more often to potentially observe any suspicious activity.

Per city code, political signs are not limited in number or size, but must be on the resident’s property, not the grass terrace portion between the sidewalk and the street. Despite a lack of size limitations, it is a safety issue if they are large enough to impede visibility for drivers, Hoege said.

Investigation of the damage falls in line with typical police work, with a responding officer trying to establish whether there is a potential suspect and if there were any possible witnesses.

O’Rourke suspects the person or people who have targeted her political signs support the president. She said the destruction is indicative of the current divisiveness in the country.