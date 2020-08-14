Political sign vandalism concerns resident; Portage police say act uncommon

Portage Assistant Police Chief Rich Hoege said vandalism of political signs in the city is uncommon, but resident Robyn O’Rourke still feels she was targeted for the displays outside her home.
“I wouldn’t do that to a Trump sign, I wouldn’t do that to any sign,” O’Rourke said. “I have respect for people's belongings and their property.”
At about 5:30 a.m. Aug. 6, O’Rourke said she went to the front porch of her house along West Wisconsin Street to unlock the door when she looked out to see one of her two Biden for President signs had been sliced into vertical strips.
The political endorsements had been in place for about three weeks, a noticeable light blue against the sprinkling of deep navy signs in support of President Donald Trump in neighboring yards. None of the other signs were visibly disturbed. O’Rourke said she tends to “always” check her signs when she wakes up and goes to her front door. The morning after she had put them in her yard, O’Rourke said she found one sign was missing. She found it in the recycling bin outside her garage.
Hoege said Friday the destruction or theft of political signs is not something that happens often within Portage, adding that he knew of only two cases reported to the police this year.
“It’s not common at all,” Hoege said.
It does happen occasionally, regardless of the level of political race, Hoege said. Theft or damage have involved presidential preference signs down to local or county races.
“It happens when people are very, very passionate about one candidate over the other,” Hoege said.
Police don’t expect it to keep happening this year either, Hoege said. But just like with any reported case of criminal damage or stolen property, officers will be patrolling the area more often to potentially observe any suspicious activity.
Per city code, political signs are not limited in number or size, but must be on the resident’s property, not the grass terrace portion between the sidewalk and the street. Despite a lack of size limitations, it is a safety issue if they are large enough to impede visibility for drivers, Hoege said.
Investigation of the damage falls in line with typical police work, with a responding officer trying to establish whether there is a potential suspect and if there were any possible witnesses.
O’Rourke suspects the person or people who have targeted her political signs support the president. She said the destruction is indicative of the current divisiveness in the country.
“I doubt that person could say anything real positive about Trump that I would think is positive,” O’Rourke said. “But I’d still be willing to listen to them, but I bet they wouldn’t even want to talk to me.”
O’Rourke said that while she is a member of the Democratic Party, she does not always vote for Democrats. She wouldn’t have chosen Biden as her first pick, but cannot abide the current president.
“The things he says are just so off the wall,” O’Rourke said.
As someone who lives alone, the infringement on her private property with what was likely a sharp object “scares” her, O’Rourke said. She wants to see the person held responsible, but doesn’t think they’ll ever see her point of view.
“The big thing in our country is that people aren’t listening to each other,” O’Rourke said. “They can’t sit down and have a reasonable conversation without getting flared up.”
