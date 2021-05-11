Poor service leads Mayville to dump garbage collection provider

MAYVILLE — Fed up with complaints about garbage collection, the Mayville Common Council voted unanimously Monday to end its contract with Waste Management at the end of June.

Calling the service provided by Waste Management “horrendous,” City Clerk Sara Decker said she’s logged hundreds of complaints from residents since the company acquired Advanced Disposal in October 2020 and took over residential collection routes. Missed pickups and broken containers topped the list of grievances.

As part of the acquisition deal last year, the U.S. Department of Justice required some assets to be spun off due to antitrust concerns. The landfill outside Mayville is now operated by GFL Environmental with much of the same management as before the acquisition.

Following discussion in closed session, the common council chose to move forward with GFL Environmental for residential garbage pickup.

Decker said the city will enter into a 10-year contract with the new service provider. The cost to citizens will be $13.68 per month, up from $13.05 with Waste Management. Garbage collection is found as a line item on a resident’s water bill.