Pop-up book sale provides new fundraising opportunity for Portage Public Library

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses and organizations to get creative with how to reach the public. For the Friends of the Portage Public Library, it was starting a small pop-up book sale for patrons to purchase materials.

For the past eight months the Friends of the Portage Public Library has held a pop-up book sale for customers to walk in and purchase a book or other item available for sale. Library Director Debbie Bird said the pop-up sale started during COVID-19, when non-essential businesses were ordered to shut down and people couldn’t congregate.

The small, self-serve table located at the front of the library has been popular with patrons who walk in and want to purchase an item take home, like different types of genres of books, DVD’s and puzzles. Bird said the friends group will occasionally switch out items on the shelves and in the bins to keep fresh material available. Friends of the Portage Public Library t-shirts are also available for sale.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}