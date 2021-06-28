Pop-up book sale provides new fundraising opportunity for Portage Public Library

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses and organizations to get creative with how to reach the public. For the Friends of the Portage Public Library, it was starting a small pop-up book sale for patrons to purchase materials.
For the past eight months the Friends of the Portage Public Library has held a pop-up book sale for customers to walk in and purchase a book or other item available for sale. Library Director Debbie Bird said the pop-up sale started during COVID-19, when non-essential businesses were ordered to shut down and people couldn’t congregate.
The small, self-serve table located at the front of the library has been popular with patrons who walk in and want to purchase an item take home, like different types of genres of books, DVD’s and puzzles. Bird said the friends group will occasionally switch out items on the shelves and in the bins to keep fresh material available. Friends of the Portage Public Library t-shirts are also available for sale.
All money raised goes toward the Friends of the Portage Public Library for the library to use for programming. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the friends group held 1-2 book sales a year, which raised $9,600 for the library’s programming, Bird said. While she didn’t have figures, Bird said the pop-up book sale has provided additional revenue for the friends group to designate towards the library’s programing and has been easier to manage with volunteers and members of the friends group compared to one or two big fundraisers held annually. The pop-up book sale is also popular with customers looking to purchase items like books, audiobooks and DVD's.
Items are available at individual cost. During the last week of every month, the library offers a $5 bag sale where people can come to the library and fill it with books and other available materials. A Friends of the Library bag is available for an extra $1. The sale will last for the month of June from June 28 until July 3.
The friends group collects items for donation to the pop-up book sale on the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., said Deb Lechner, the library’s circulation director and member of the Friends of the Portage Public Library.
The pop-up book sale is held at the Portage Public Library at 253 W. Edgewater St. during the library’s normal hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those looking for more information the Portage Public Library can call the library at 608-742-4959, email info@portagelibrary.us or visit the library’s website www.portagelibrary.us.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.