MAYVILLE — A new boutique shop has popped up in downtown Mayville.
In June, Posie opened in the old NAPA Auto Parts building at 125 S. Main St., and the plan is to stay open until the end of the year. The shop features clothing, home decor, jewelry, vintage furniture, food and more. Jessica Lawrence opened Posie after running her own online clothing store for a few years. She moved to Mayville from West Bend about three years ago.
"When I came to Mayville, I was trying to figure out how I could do a store, which is really weird, going from e-commerce to retail, because most people go retail to e-commerce," Lawrence said. "I was talking to people around town to figure out how to make it work. The opportunity fell into my lap."
Posie features clothing from Lawrence's own boutique, called Flowers and Gray, as well as other products from small businesses in the area. She collaborates with them and handles the sales.
The shop includes everything from essential oil diffuser jewelry and pompom earrings to beer cap Wisconsin maps and specialty popcorn. Many of the items on offer have a "shabby chic" aesthetic. There is a wings mural inside for a quick Instagram snap.
Lawrence said she's still looking to boost the selection of items geared toward men like clothing and foods like chocolate.
"We want to make it something that everybody can come in here and shop," she said.
Lawrence said Posie has exceeded its sales goals, she's staying busy focused on the six months and would love to make the shop last longer depending on how it's received in the community.
"We're just excited to be here. Mayville is a great community and I think the reason these types of businesses thrive in these small communities is because everyone knows each other and everyone loves each other and everyone wants to support each other," she said. "The community has been more than welcoming and we're floored by how well it's done in the past month."
Posie is closed on Mondays and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
