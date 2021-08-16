Populations growing in Portage and Columbia County

The United States Census Bureau released 2020 population data last week. The data shows local and state populations has grown.
According to the initial release from the Census Bureau Thursday, the City of Portage grew to 10,581 people, adding 257 people when compared with the 2010 census tally. Columbia County also grew from 56,833 to 58,490 a growth of 1,657 people, an almost 3% increase.
The Census Bureau estimated in 2019 that Portage and Columbia County would both grow, but not as much as it did. Estimates were Columbia County growing to 57,532 and Portage to 10,399 residents.
Growth for Portage is historically not surprising. Census data going back to the 1850 U.S. Census show consistent growth over the last 171 years. 2020 is the 18th Census Portage has participated in.
In every census since 1850, the population of Portage has grown with the exception of the 1910 and 1970. In 1910, Portage saw a decrease of 0.3% population when the population went from 5,459 residents in 1900 to 5,440 in 1910.
In 1970, Portage reported a decline of a single resident, statistically a 0.0% change from 7,822 residents in 1960 to 7,821 residents in 1970.
The historical population of Columbia County follows a similar pattern dating back to 1850. However, the county population fell in 1880 and1920.
The City of Columbus grew by 11% with 4,991 people in 2010 and reporting 5,540 in 2020. The population of Columbus, which is partially in Dodge County, has seen growth in every census except 1880 and 1920.
Columbia County became slightly more diverse going from 95.8% white in 2010 to 91.9% white in 2020. In 2010, Columbia County reported 1.3% black or African American, 0.5% American Indian and Alaska Native, 0.5% Asian and 0.1% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, 0.8% defining as some other race and 1.1% two or more races.
By 2020, two or more races have grown the most, with 4.1% of the population being two or more races. The data shows Black and African American population grew to 1.5%, Asian 0.7%, 0.5% American Indian and Alaska Native, 1.3% another race.
A 2015 study by the Wisconsin Department of Administration reported the population of Columbia County was growing slowly across the county's municipalities.
Wisconsin’s population increased by 3.6% to 5,893,718 people in 2020 compared to 5,686,986 people recorded by the 2010 Census.
Madison’s population grew 16% by adding over 36,000 residents for a 2020 population of 269,840 people. While Milwaukee saw a 3% decline in population dropping to 577,222 residents, the lowest since 1930.
Redistricting
Shawn Murphy, City Administrator for Portage, said the city has yet to receive official census data. Murphy said the city is still expecting that official data in the coming days.
Columbia County officials were anticipating receiving the census date by Aug. 23. Once the ad-hoc redistricting committee receives the official data they can get to work on drawing new maps. The committee and local municipalities are on a tight timeline to complete the redistricting process by November 4.
Another change municipalities see after a census is taken is the change of signs for cities, villages and town to have update population information.
Murphy said replacing these signs across the county and state is handled by the state Department of Transportation. WisDOT will begin installing new signs once the 2020 census data is confirmed.
“Which could be more than a year from now,” Murphy said.