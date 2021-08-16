Populations growing in Portage and Columbia County

The United States Census Bureau released 2020 population data last week. The data shows local and state populations has grown.

According to the initial release from the Census Bureau Thursday, the City of Portage grew to 10,581 people, adding 257 people when compared with the 2010 census tally. Columbia County also grew from 56,833 to 58,490 a growth of 1,657 people, an almost 3% increase.

The Census Bureau estimated in 2019 that Portage and Columbia County would both grow, but not as much as it did. Estimates were Columbia County growing to 57,532 and Portage to 10,399 residents.

Growth for Portage is historically not surprising. Census data going back to the 1850 U.S. Census show consistent growth over the last 171 years. 2020 is the 18th Census Portage has participated in.

In every census since 1850, the population of Portage has grown with the exception of the 1910 and 1970. In 1910, Portage saw a decrease of 0.3% population when the population went from 5,459 residents in 1900 to 5,440 in 1910.

In 1970, Portage reported a decline of a single resident, statistically a 0.0% change from 7,822 residents in 1960 to 7,821 residents in 1970.