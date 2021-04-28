 Skip to main content
Porkfest returns to Mauston to ‘kick off summer with a squeal’
PORKFEST PREVIEW

Porkfest returns to Mauston to ‘kick off summer with a squeal’

Celebrating pork

Visitors indulge in pork during Wisconsin River Meat's Porkfest.

 jcuevas

Wisconsin River Meats is promising to “kick off summer with a squeal” at the Eighth Annual Porkfest.

Porkfest4

Brats fry on the grill at Wisconsin River Meats during the 2019 Porkfest near Mauston. 

Festivities at this year’s event begin at 10 a.m. May 1 at Wisconsin River Meats, N5340 Highway HH, Mauston, and end at 4 p.m. Activities will include a farmer’s market, a pig roast dinner, musical entertainment, pig racing contests, arts and crafts and children’s activities.

Sales and Marketing Manager Denise Wee said the main event will be the pig roast and pork dinner. Guests can grab a dinner for $8, a pork sandwich for $4 or a brat for $2. Guests who donate non-perishable items as part of a fundraiser for area food pantries will receive a free brat.

“We have two food lines this year that we haven’t had in the past to expedite that since the food has been backed up,” Wee said.

Porkfest 1

Wisconsin River Meats owner John Hamm providing shuttle service to patrons at Porkfest.

New this year is a pig racing event which features three heats.

“The pigs are in a pen… and whose pig crosses the line first wins,” Wee said. “They’ll try to entice the pigs to the other side using cookies.”

The event is replacing the brat eating contest of previous years for area food pantries, which will instead compete in the race for a check from Wisconsin River Meats, a whole pig and bratwurst.

Porkfest 2

Carrie Mauer entertaining children as the Porkfest mascot.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, Wee said there will be no bounce houses and one-on-one activities will be limited, but other options are being provided for entertainment.

“If people want to wear masks we’re not going to shy away,” Wee said. “Most of us are vaccinated and feel comfortable with it being outside, and our proximity to people, we will be as safe as we can be.”

Action Sports Airsoft and Paintball will be providing “firing lanes” for airsoft and paintball, and a caricature artist will offer paintings of visitors.

Musical entertainment at this year’s festival features local-born but Tennessee-based musician Kyle Roberts and Super Brick.

For more information, visit wisconsinrivermeats.com or call 608-847-7413.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

If you go

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1

Where: Wisconsin River Meats, N5340 Highway HH, Mauston

Cost: Free parking and admission

For more info visit wisconsinrivermeats.com

