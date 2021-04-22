Portage 18-year-old jailed on child sexual assault charges

A Portage 18-year-old remains jailed on several charges of child sexual assault.

William Gneiser was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court April 20 with seven felony counts of second degree sexual assault of a child, each charged carrying the possibility of 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines. He was charged in Columbia County in March with one felony count of repeated sexual assault of the same child. He also faces two felony charges in Marquette County of second degree sexual assault of a child. He is currently is custody in Marquette County Jail, according to online records.

According to the criminal complaint in the latest Columbia County case, a Portage police officer spoke with an underage teen girl who reported that Gneiser sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in early 2021. A second underage teen girl also reported that Gneiser sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in early 2021. The March case involves another underage teen girl.

At an initial appearance Tuesday, Judge Troy Cross set $10,000 cash bond in the latest Columbia County case, and Gneiser may not have contact with the victims or any underage females. A $5,000 cash bond was set in Marquette County, with an initial appearance scheduled for April 26.

