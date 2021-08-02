Portage airport grows community during busy week with Oshkosh air show

“Three hundred operations is a good month,” Peterson said of accomplishing more than 300 operations in one week. “We had 351 in June and it just feels like the airport is forging ahead.”

The busy week came about a month after the city’s airport commission approved the airport’s master plan, which, according to Steve Sobiek, includes safety improvements and greenlights a search for a new airport site that might someday accommodate jets with a 5,000-foot runway — nearly double the size of the current one.

“The master plan created certainty about the future of the airport,” said Sobiek, the city’s director of business development and planning. “For a long time, it was under a cloud of doubt. This provides a roadmap for the airport, which we didn’t have before.”

“Eric (Peterson) brings a new energy and enthusiasm for the airport,” Sobiek said, “and I think he deserves credit for the increase in operations.”

Peterson said he currently has more than 100 people signed up on his “Friends of the Portage Municipal Airport” list and hopes that support will fly even higher in the months and years ahead.

“It’s really an awesome time for this airport,” Peterson said, flipping pork chops for about a dozen visitors Friday.