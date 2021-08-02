Portage airport grows community during busy week with Oshkosh air show

Blue skies and the smell of pork chops appealed to new pilots Chad Adams and Jacob Adams of Joplin, Missouri, who landed their hobby plane Friday afternoon at the Portage Municipal Airport.
The father and son were among hundreds of recent visitors to the city’s airport, which completed more than 300 operations during the 2021 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh that began July 26 and concluded Sunday. The Adams had never been to Portage and were traveling to their first air show together, happy to see the sun after being diverted in Centerville, Iowa for bad weather Thursday.
“You meet so many interesting people in aviation,” the 18-year-old Jacob Adams said just a few minutes before Airport Manager Eric Peterson served him a sizzling pork chop. “It’s about the community.”
When the recent high school graduate had decided to earn his pilot’s license, Chad Adams jumped at the chance to train for his license right alongside him.
“You get a different perspective of the world when you’re up there,” Chad Adams said. “After everything we went through with the pandemic, this is nice.
“Up there, all
those worries go away.”
Portage Municipal Airport completed about 700 operations for the month of July and it’s good news for the aviation community in the Portage area.
“Three hundred operations is a good month,” Peterson said of accomplishing more than 300 operations in one week. “We had 351 in June and it just feels like the airport is forging ahead.”
The busy week came about a month after the city’s airport commission approved the airport’s master plan, which, according to Steve Sobiek, includes safety improvements and greenlights a search for a new airport site that might someday accommodate jets with a 5,000-foot runway — nearly double the size of the current one.
“The master plan created certainty about the future of the airport,” said Sobiek, the city’s director of business development and planning. “For a long time, it was under a cloud of doubt. This provides a roadmap for the airport, which we didn’t have before.”
“Eric (Peterson) brings a new energy and enthusiasm for the airport,” Sobiek said, “and I think he deserves credit for the increase in operations.”
Peterson said he currently has more than 100 people signed up on his “Friends of the Portage Municipal Airport” list and hopes that support will fly even higher in the months and years ahead.
“It’s really an awesome time for this airport,” Peterson said, flipping pork chops for about a dozen visitors Friday.
The airport, during the week of the Oshkosh air show, welcomed people from all over the U.S., including Kevin Lacey from the TV show, “Airplane Repo,” and Richard VanGrunsven, the founder of Van’s Aircraft and industry leader in kit aircraft.
“We like to include everybody — from the people who use the airport to the people who just like to sit and watch the planes come and go, during weeks like this,” Peterson said.
He encourages those with interest in the airport and aviation to visit at noon on Fridays for cookouts or to visit at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesdays for Bible Study. At 8 a.m. on Tuesdays, the airport also offers donuts and coffee to all visitors, and Peterson expects to offer more regular events very soon.
“We want this to grow,” Peterson said of the aviation community. “We want to get into more schools.”
He noted that area instructor and computer wizard Joe Canepa developed a flight simulator that’s being used for high school aviation courses for students from Reedsburg, Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells school districts, and that the Portage airport will get a simulator from Canepa in September.
“We need to get younger,” Peterson said. “We have all these old folks with a lot of aviation knowledge. Now’s the time to learn from us, before we’re gone.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.