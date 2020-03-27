Portage and Baraboo libraries work to overcome closure challenges

“We really want people to know that our WiFi connection is free and does not require a password,” Director Jessica Bergin said. “You may use it 24/7 from our parking lot. You could even sit in a lawn chair or use the library steps or the patio. That would be more fun when the weather gets better.”

Portage Public Library patrons can also access free WiFi outside the facility -- especially important now that unemployment is rising due to the closure of so many businesses, Bird and Bergin said.

“Some of the services we provide are indeed essential,” Bergin said, “and I really wish there was more we could do for the people who cannot access our computers right now.”

Bird said she is likewise concerned about the homeless population that would come into the Portage library daily. “It’s hard to come up with advice for them. We were happy to be there for them and right now I can’t think of anything we can do to help them.”

Moving forward in the pandemic, Portage Public Library’s seven full-time employees and Baraboo’s four full-time employees will work from home and both libraries are still ironing out the details regarding the workloads of their part-time staffs: 13 in Portage and 16 in Baraboo.