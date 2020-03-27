Portage and Baraboo libraries work to overcome closure challenges

Libraries in Portage and Baraboo are using their websites, Facebook and email to stay connected to their communities after the governor ordered the closure of all "nonessential" businesses this week.
Portage Public Library closed its doors to the public March 16 due to the global coronavirus outbreak but its seven full-time staff members, until Tuesday, were still answering the phones and working within the facility.
“Libraries will stay relevant during this pandemic,” Portage Public Library Director Debbie Bird said of the changes.
During the closure, Bird's full-time staff will continue to respond to patrons on Facebook and via email at info@portagelibrary.us and the library is now offering residents the opportunity to sign up for a library card online so they can access digital materials including eBooks and audiobooks stored on OverDrive.com.
Patrons of any Wisconsin library can download OverDrive’s free Libby application to their electronic device and then link it with their library card to access the online materials, Teen Services and Technology Coordinator Chris Baker explained.
Baraboo Public Library -- which also closed its doors to the public March 16 -- is responding to patrons via Facebook and the “Contact Us” form on its main website, Baraboopubliclibrary.org.
“We really want people to know that our WiFi connection is free and does not require a password,” Director Jessica Bergin said. “You may use it 24/7 from our parking lot. You could even sit in a lawn chair or use the library steps or the patio. That would be more fun when the weather gets better.”
Portage Public Library patrons can also access free WiFi outside the facility -- especially important now that unemployment is rising due to the closure of so many businesses, Bird and Bergin said.
“Some of the services we provide are indeed essential,” Bergin said, “and I really wish there was more we could do for the people who cannot access our computers right now.”
Bird said she is likewise concerned about the homeless population that would come into the Portage library daily. “It’s hard to come up with advice for them. We were happy to be there for them and right now I can’t think of anything we can do to help them.”
Moving forward in the pandemic, Portage Public Library’s seven full-time employees and Baraboo’s four full-time employees will work from home and both libraries are still ironing out the details regarding the workloads of their part-time staffs: 13 in Portage and 16 in Baraboo.
Part-time library staff, for example, are currently helping the city of Baraboo mail out ballots for the April 7 election, Bergin said. Baraboo's full-time employees have worked from home since March 17, after the library completed two days of curbside pickup of materials.
Public libraries in both counties -- 10 in Columbia and 10 in Sauk -- have closed their book drops and patrons should keep any materials they have checked out already until they reopen. No fines will be assessed for overdue materials, Bergin and Bird said. Portage is the resource library for nine smaller libraries in Columbia County, while Baraboo, every other year, assumes the role of resource library in Sauk County for its libraries. Reedsburg Public Library is serving in 2020 as the resource library in Sauk County.
Individual library staffs meet regularly via phone and video conferencing and all libraries within the South Central Library System “are working together behind the scenes, brainstorming to see what we can do and see what others are doing,” Bergin said.
Libraries in the region learned Wednesday that the state Department of Public Instruction would issue $250,000 to the Wisconsin Digital Library to boost its online collection, Bergin said. “I assume we’ll see results over the next couple of weeks. It’s the only way to get books at this point.”
Baraboo is hoping to eventually issue library cards online, like Portage did, so that anybody can access these digital materials, Bergin added.
Portage recently started offering activities for children on its Facebook page, including “story time” with children's librarian Dawn Foster, and both Baraboo and Portage libraries expect to introduce and enhance online activities for children and adults in the weeks and months ahead.
“Libraries have changed so much over the last decade or in the last 50 years or 100 years, and I like to think we’re flexible and can roll with the punches,” Bergin said of adapting to the building closures. “For us we see this as a new challenge: What can we do for our community? Where are there gaps, what are the needs and what can we do for people?
“We’re always open to suggestions and questions if people have some great ideas. We always love to hear from you.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
