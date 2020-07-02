Portage and other movie theaters adapt to pandemic

Drive-in theaters like the Big Sky Twin Drive-In Theater in Wisconsin Dells have an easier time operating their facilities due to the confidence patrons likely have in keeping their distance from others while being outside or in their cars, Rouman said. Big Sky owner Mary Bork did not return interview requests for this story, but Rouman says a big challenge for theaters like hers is a likely decrease in tourism during the summer months compared to past years.

“I would say we’re all going through an incredibly challenging time right now,” said Rouman, who owns the temporarily closed six-screen Rouman Cinema in Rhinelander and estimated fewer than half of Wisconsin theaters have yet reopened.

His board represents the interests of 50 companies (including local establishments of major chains like AMC) and many of them are pursuing state and federal relief funds.

“We’ve never had to deal with anything like this in our history and I would guess that at this point, most movie theaters have lost anywhere from 30 to 40 percent of their projected revenue (for 2020),” Rouman said. “And without new releases in July, that will hurt us even more.

“It’s a very scary time right now and there are no two ways about it.”