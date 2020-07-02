Portage and other movie theaters adapt to pandemic

Sharyllynn Peterson bought a ticket online for the 2017 movie “The Greatest Showman,” donned a mask and felt safe leaving her home in Pardeeville despite the global pandemic Tuesday afternoon.
She ordered a bottle of water and popcorn at the Plexiglas-protected concessions area at Portage Theatres and looked forward to her first outbound movie experience since March.
“I came for the movie itself but also because I wanted to support our local theater,” Peterson said on her way to the show. “Generally, this is the only movie theater my family ever patronizes, and you really can’t go wrong at $3 a ticket.”
The facility reopened for business June 5 and is providing only the classics for $3 on its seven screens. That's because major studios and distributors have rescheduled or shelved all new releases, so Portage Theatres owner Jeremy Rusch is showing movies like “Goonies,” “Gremlins,” “Ghostbusters,” “Lost Boys” and “Jaws.”
“Every week there are more people coming back in,” said Rusch who runs the theater with his wife Kimberly Rusch and parents Jim and Mary Rusch. “I think (our patrons) excited to see the old movies in the theater again and we’ve worked really hard to make it a clean environment where everyone feels safe — including the staff.”
Online reservations are encouraged but not required as the Rusch family tries to decrease touch points inside the movie theater. Its online reservation system is automatically set up for social distancing between single visitors or groups and allows for only 50% auditorium capacity.
Staff is frequently cleaning the ticket and concessions areas, bathrooms, common areas and shared electronic equipment and pays special attention to door handles, countertops, faucets and railings. Times between shows have been extended to allow for extra cleaning and the theater’s drinking fountain and self-serve beverage machines are not available for now.
Employees including Manager Jakop Gray have their temperatures checked at the start of each shift and get screened with basic health questions to ensure they don't enter with COVID-19 symptoms.
Masks for patrons are encouraged and for sale in case patrons forget to bring one along, Gray said. Precautions are explained in the latest COVID-19 update at portagetheatres.com.
“It’s slowly coming back,” Gray said after he served Peterson at concessions.
Peterson said she would not feel safe attending a movie in Dane County where COVID-19 cases have spiked in recent weeks.
“They see all the precautions we’re taking and they feel safe when they come in,” she said.
Jeremy Rusch said the theater spent more than $1 million in the past four years updating its recliners, installing a bar and several other features. Sales steadily increased after those improvements — prior to the pandemic.
“I enjoy cinema and know a lot of other people do too,” Gray said. “The studios are hesitant to release new movies right now, but once they do, I think more people will start coming back.”
Regional challenges
AMC Classic Desert Star 15 in Lake Delton remains closed indefinitely during the pandemic. The national company, with more than 600 U.S. theaters and more than a half-dozen in Wisconsin, announced it would begin a phased reopening beginning July 30. It did not respond to Daily Register inquiries this week.
Al. Ringling Theatre in Baraboo is planning to reopen in October as a haunted house and with Halloween-appropriate movies including “The Shining” and “The Mummy” for its theater that seats up to 700 people, Director Tom McEvilly said last month. Leaders will continue to assess the spread of the novel coronavirus in the region, state and nation before determining how to reopen it, exactly.
George Rouman, the board president of the National Association of Theater Owners for Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, serving on the board alongside Jeremy Rusch, said national theaters like AMC have taken longer to reopen than privately-owned establishments because of the big differences in state and local health guidelines.
“When you have a large footprint of locations, it’s really difficult to flip that switch,” Rouman said of the challenges AMC and others have in training their theater staffs for safety protocols and increased cleaning schedules. “Every state is so different.”
Drive-in theaters like the Big Sky Twin Drive-In Theater in Wisconsin Dells have an easier time operating their facilities due to the confidence patrons likely have in keeping their distance from others while being outside or in their cars, Rouman said. Big Sky owner Mary Bork did not return interview requests for this story, but Rouman says a big challenge for theaters like hers is a likely decrease in tourism during the summer months compared to past years.
“I would say we’re all going through an incredibly challenging time right now,” said Rouman, who owns the temporarily closed six-screen Rouman Cinema in Rhinelander and estimated fewer than half of Wisconsin theaters have yet reopened.
His board represents the interests of 50 companies (including local establishments of major chains like AMC) and many of them are pursuing state and federal relief funds.
“We’ve never had to deal with anything like this in our history and I would guess that at this point, most movie theaters have lost anywhere from 30 to 40 percent of their projected revenue (for 2020),” Rouman said. “And without new releases in July, that will hurt us even more.
“It’s a very scary time right now and there are no two ways about it.”
Rouman will soon reopen his theater in Rhinelander for private showings of the classics. But a full recovery still depends on new movies getting released.
“We are a product-driven industry and our product is the movies," Rouman said. "We’re in this really bizarre time right now where there are no new movies, and that just makes it really challenging."
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
