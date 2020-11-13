Portage Area Caring Tree operating differently during COVID-19

The Portage Caring tree, which provides Christmas gifts to kids in the area, is operating a bit different than usual this year due to COVID-19.
Typically, tags with the age, gender and Christmas wish lists of children are displayed on physical Christmas trees in the lobbies of banks in Portage, but because bank lobbies remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tags will be available for pick up at drive up windows at the bank.
Those wishing to participate can request tags at the drive thru windows, and can return gifts to Associated Bank, 222 E. Wisconsin St., Portage, said Organizer Vicki Greenwold.
Tags and items should be wrapped and returned to the bank by Dec. 10.
Due to the pandemic, Greenwold said she is uncertain of how much support the community can provide.
“We reached out to businesses but we know this has been a hard year for them,” said Greenwold. “We also know some people might be struggling this year, so we aren’t sure.”
She said currently the organization is unsure of how it will handle any left over wish list tags that are not accounted for prior to the holiday.
While businesses and residents can choose tags to provide specific wish list items, cash donations are accepted as well, and are used to purchase items for the approximately 600 children the organization serves.
Donations can be mailed to Portage Caring Tree P.O. Box 384 Portage WI, 53901.
Applications to receive gifts can be picked up at Renewal Unlimited, 2900 Red Fox Run #3400, the Family Resource Center in Portage and the Columbia County Health and Human Services office.
