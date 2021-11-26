Portage area gearing up for Small Business Season

Thanksgiving has passed and it is officially the holiday shopping season. This year, local businesses in the community are intent on expanded small business Saturday to the entire month of December.
“We are focusing on not only Small Business Saturday, but Small Business Season," Marianne Hanson said. “The Portage Chamber of Commerce along with the Downton Portage Business Improvement District are planning multiple activities to promote Portage and ask people to shop local this season.”
Hanson is the executive director for the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce. She said this plan is being coordinated with the business improvement district with events set up every weekend next month.
This effort includes a media campaign that has spanned platforms and mediums in an attempt to reach as many people Hanson said.
Why is small business season important to the community? Hanson said it is a great way to give back to the community.
“Our local businesses are owned by our friends and neighbors and they give back to the community. Supporting and shopping local here keeps money in our community, it keeps jobs here while employing our neighbors, it helps to build our businesses to be even stronger and stay in our community,” Hanson said. “Dollars spent at one business come into the entire community and in turn get used to help that business support their employees, keep the lights going, buy school supplies for their own kids, support the local ball teams when they ask for donations and put food back on the table for the business and their employees.”
Hanson has been working with a number of Portage businesses, including Main Street Consignment, Canape Sandwiches and Edgewater Home & Garden, that will be having throughout the weekend.
It all officially started with the holiday parade on Friday night on Cook Street and Santa lighting the holiday tree. Many shops along the parade route are planning on staying open later on Friday night to get more shoppers through the door.
The Chamber does has plans for Saturday which include meeting Santa’s reindeer.
“On Small Business Saturday we are hosting Meet Santa’s Reindeer at Commerce Plaza to get people to come to downtown Portage and then visit our businesses while here,” Hanson said. “Guests can get their photo with real live reindeer and also Santa and Mrs. Claus at Commerce Plaza.”
Hanson said business in Portage is growing and this time of year is a good time to support local groups.
“Our local businesses that are thriving and growing will hire more employees, support the local school teams, sponsor community events, give to local non-profits or charities, give bonuses to their employees, provide benefits to employees and maybe even move into larger locations that will increase the amount of tax dollars invested into our area,” Hanson said.
The Chamber is hosting an event every weekend leading up to Christmas in December. Hanson said the goal is to encourage shoppers to support local businesses and shop local in Portage.
“We really have endless possibility of gift ideas here in our area to choose from. We have unique connections and opportunities to find wonderful items here,” Hanson said. “Buying here also can give you the convenience of not having to wait for something to be shipped to you. Plus, when you shop here you can invite friends and family and create a memorable tradition.”
Hanson also pointed out the positives of in-person shopping compared to big box store online options.
“In-person shopping is perfect for procrastinators, you don’t have to depend on someone else’s delivery schedule to get your gifts,” Hanson said.
All of the December events can be found at portagewi.com.