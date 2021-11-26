Portage area gearing up for Small Business Season

Thanksgiving has passed and it is officially the holiday shopping season. This year, local businesses in the community are intent on expanded small business Saturday to the entire month of December.

“We are focusing on not only Small Business Saturday, but Small Business Season," Marianne Hanson said. “The Portage Chamber of Commerce along with the Downton Portage Business Improvement District are planning multiple activities to promote Portage and ask people to shop local this season.”

Hanson is the executive director for the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce. She said this plan is being coordinated with the business improvement district with events set up every weekend next month.

This effort includes a media campaign that has spanned platforms and mediums in an attempt to reach as many people Hanson said.

Why is small business season important to the community? Hanson said it is a great way to give back to the community.