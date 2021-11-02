Portage bar could face four-week liquor license suspension

The liquor license of a downtown Portage bar could be suspended for almost 30 days following a recommendation approved by the Portage Legislative and Regulatory committee Monday night.

The Whiskey Barrel, 316 DeWitt St., has received 170 demerit points on its current liquor license with violations dating back to 2019. In August 2020, HD Enterprises took over the bar and Heath Fjorden became the license holder.

“I’ve been weeding out the garbage that used to work at the bar,” Fjorden said. “I was aware when I took over that I was taking over one of the worst establishments due to the previous owners.

The Legislative and Regulatory committee met in April to discuss five violations at the Whiskey Barrel over the last two years. The first pair of violations were in September 2019 when Zachery Ziegler was the license holder.

The committee reported two similar violations in 2019 where the license holder purchased liquor and beer from a non-wholesaler. The pair of violations was a total of 40 demerit points each. Then the liquor license was suspended for three days in May.

Fjorden accepted the suspension in May stating issues with the former liquor license holder. In April, Fjorden described the bar was run like a “fight club.”