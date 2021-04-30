Portage bar given three-day suspension of license following multiple violations

HD Enterprises has held the liquor license for the Whiskey Barrel since August 2020. However, according to city ordinances if the owner of the property and equipment doesn’t change then the demerits stay with business and therefore were transferred to HD Enterprises.

“As Mr. Ziegler still owns the real estate and the personal property, all accumulated demerit points transfer to HD Enterprises,” meeting records state.

Heath Fjorden of HD Enterprises told the Legislative and Regulatory committee he would not be contesting the complaint. He said he was unaware of the points accumulated by Ziegler and stated the bar and been run like a “fight club.”

Fjorden told the committee he is getting the right personnel in place and the employees that were causing problems have been let go.

A fourth violation was another warning when two people were on the premise after closing hours in December 2020. That was another 12.5 points. The fifth and final violation was when an employee was intoxicated while working in January 2021 and resulted in 35 demerit points assessed.

The committee reported the employee in charge of checking identification of patrons at the door was consuming alcohol and “resulted in him becoming intoxicated while working.”