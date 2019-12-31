Portage, Baraboo businesses plan family-friendly holiday events

Business and organizations in both Baraboo and Portage are working to fill a gap in community New Year’s Eve events by providing family friendly options.

The Baraboo Children’s Museum is hosting a family friendly New Years Eve countdown and interactive starting at 6:30 p.m.

The entire museum will be open and free for children to play, as well as provide different crafting and game opportunities for children of all ages, as well as a count down to the new year at 9 p.m. The mock countdown will feature a balloon drop, said Jed Crouse, volunteer director at the museum.

“We’ll ring in the new year with a big balloon drop at 9 o’clock, and still be able to get our little ones home in time to be logical and good parents,” said Crouse.

Crouse said volunteers at the museum decided to host this event because they saw a need for family friendly events in the Baraboo community. Crouse said that the museums event is one of the only events meant for people of all ages this year.