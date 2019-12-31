Portage, Baraboo businesses plan family-friendly holiday events

Business and organizations in both Baraboo and Portage are working to fill a gap in community New Year’s Eve events by providing family friendly options.
The Baraboo Children’s Museum is hosting a family friendly New Years Eve countdown and interactive starting at 6:30 p.m.
The event will feature interactive crafts for children of all ages, as well as count down to the new year at 9 p.m., which incudes a balloon drop to celebrate, said Jed Krose, volunteer director.
“We’ll ring in the new year with a big balloon drop at 9 o’clock, and still be able to get our little ones home in time to be logical and good parents,” said Crouse.
Crouse said volunteers at the museum decided to host this event because they saw a need for family friendly events in the Baraboo community. Crouse said that the museums event is one of the only events meant for people of all ages this year.
“There’s nothing major in Baraboo that’s planned for New Year’s. Last year they had the first night activities, that was a big push to have a family friendly aspect of that and that didn’t happen this year,” said Crouse. “So, we thought, ‘how can we do something to fill a need for people that would like to get out and spend the new year with their kids?’”
Volunteers at the museum wanted to do their best to provide an event that would serve their clientele, children and families.
“We have a clientele that we are super appreciative of so we want to provide opportunities for them,” said Crouse.
Crouse said he hopes to continue this family friendly event each year, as well as create many others in the community.
In Portage, Cascade Mountain has been providing family friendly New Years Eve events for upwards of 30 years, said Jamison Vaughn, director of activities at the resort.
“We just want to have an activity that pretty much everyone can participate in throughout the day,” said Vaughn. “We are always family friendly here at Cascade.
The resorts new years activities includes a Rail Jam at 5 p.m., which features a competition for who can perform the best snowboarding tricks in an arena that will be set up at the resort. The participants will be competing for prizes.
The event also features an easter egg scavenger hunt, with six different eggs have been hidden in different places around the resort and ski areas. Five of the eggs include $50 gift cards, and one includes a free season pass for the resort.
“We don’t really give any hints about it, unless they aren’t being found then we will give out small hints on our social media pages,” said Vaughn. “It just sparked our interest, because it gets everyone involved.
At 8 p.m. the resort will have a short fireworks show to celebrate the new year.
“Pretty much at Cascade is an amazing view, it’s really neat and a really good show,” said Vaughn.
The resorts hours have been extended for the holiday, giving attendees the chance to ski the hills until Midnight, said Vaughn.
