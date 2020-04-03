Portage, Baraboo clerks feel 'fortunate' as other cities face poll worker shortage due to COVID-19

A number of poll workers in Baraboo are a part of the age group of concern for serious complications if they become ill with the virus that humans currently have no immunity against. Zeman said she “can completely understand where election workers are coming from” in wanting to stay home and away from possible transmission. Some may be doing it for their own health, others could be trying to keep compromised family members healthy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus can be spread to others even if the carrier shows no symptoms of illness.

As of Friday, the election is still going on as planned, despite criticism of holding a large gathering during a pandemic. If it proceeds, both cities have goals to keep everything as clean as possible as residents come in to cast their ballots.

At the Baraboo Civic Center, staff will be on hand to wipe down and sanitize surfaces, voting booths and pens as residents vote. Zeman said they plan to relegate certain parking spots in the small lot for curbside voting, making it possible for some voters to cast a ballot from the relative safety of their vehicle.