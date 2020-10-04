Portage, Baraboo communities plan trick-or-treating despite accelerating COVID-19 cases

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to deepen its spikes in Wisconsin, local communities are considering what to do about an approaching holiday known for encouraging frequent face-to-face contact between strangers.
Portage Mayor Rick Dodd said city officials knew they weren’t going to be able to “stop Halloween” even if there were no official trick-or-treat hours this year.
“That’s why we decided to be kind of proactive and say, ‘Make sure you wear a mask. Even if you’ve got a (costume) mask on … wear a face covering underneath your mask, and make sure you hand sanitize a lot,’” Dodd said.
The city posted a notice to its Facebook page on Wednesday, announcing that trick-or-treat hours in Portage will be from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Shawn Murphy, city administrator, said Friday that officials recommend residents abstain from the tradition but realize that some will take part anyway.
Murphy said residents who want to participate should leave an outdoor light on, post the sign provided on the city’s Facebook page and leave candy outside their home to avoid face-to-face interactions that could spread the virus. Trick-or-treaters should practice social distancing and congregate only in small groups, he added. Anyone who doesn’t want trick-or-treaters coming to their door should make sure their porch lights are off on Halloween night.
Support Local Journalism
No other Halloween events are being planned by the city, Murphy said.
Baraboo officials have not yet announced any Halloween plans. According to City Clerk Brenda Zeman, they are waiting for a recommendation from the Sauk County Health Department.
Residents, however, have been organizing trick-or-treat efforts via social media, with one group amassing more than 550 members by Friday and a map of more than 50 homes that have indicated they will be handing out candy. The Baraboo Children’s Museum also plans to co-host a drive-thru event with 99.7 Max FM from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 31.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the CDC recommend avoiding traditional face-to-face trick-or-treating.
Dodd said he and Murphy met with the police chief ahead of deciding Portage’s approach. They also asked for guidance from the Columbia Health Department, which forwarded information from the CDC and DHS, he said.
Though he’s concerned about Halloween potentially furthering the spread of COVID-19, he said people can help mitigate the risk.
“I think if it’s done right, it’s not going to be 100% safe, but it’s going to be very safe. I know that’s kind of a contradiction, but there’s nothing in this whole virus thing that’s 100% effective,” Dodd said.
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Halloween at the Portage Theatre, Oct. 26
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.