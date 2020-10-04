Portage, Baraboo communities plan trick-or-treating despite accelerating COVID-19 cases

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to deepen its spikes in Wisconsin, local communities are considering what to do about an approaching holiday known for encouraging frequent face-to-face contact between strangers.

Portage Mayor Rick Dodd said city officials knew they weren’t going to be able to “stop Halloween” even if there were no official trick-or-treat hours this year.

“That’s why we decided to be kind of proactive and say, ‘Make sure you wear a mask. Even if you’ve got a (costume) mask on … wear a face covering underneath your mask, and make sure you hand sanitize a lot,’” Dodd said.

The city posted a notice to its Facebook page on Wednesday, announcing that trick-or-treat hours in Portage will be from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Shawn Murphy, city administrator, said Friday that officials recommend residents abstain from the tradition but realize that some will take part anyway.