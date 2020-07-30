Portage, Baraboo officials respond to Governor's mask mandate

“Wearing a mask or face covering is a simple, effective way to protect our neighbors and in return protect ourselves,” said Lorenz. “In combination with physical distancing and regular handwashing, masking is an essential component in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

Baraboo City Attorney Emily Truman said in an email Thursday that she was also still vetting the order, but an “initial review” shows the compliance of the order would be required within the city. She deferred to Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf as to how the city would ensure compliance.

Schauf said he also hadn’t “had the chance to look at all of the details,” but said Sauk County police agencies are working with the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office and the Sauk County Health Department “to determine the best course of action.”

Schauf said it's likely to be an educational opportunity for people rather than a penalty of enforcement, with compliance being the end goal. He compared confusion surrounding the order to the previous stay at home order that ended in mid-May and said all Baraboo officers will work to respond properly to complaints or observed violations of the order “that ensures the safety of the community.”