Portage, Baraboo parks note restrictions as weather gets warmer

City leaders in Portage and Baraboo say their citizens have followed state restrictions on parks without much issue but acknowledge the situation could get more complicated with warmer weather.
Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said his department has discussed the possibility that more people will disobey restrictions during ideal outdoor temperatures and “will monitor” the situation in parks going forward during the public health emergency. No citations have yet been issued in parks, Klafke said, and the police have been educating the public in social media posts, videos and public forums on what’s allowed and what’s not allowed.
Baraboo Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hardy said the city has responded to “a few complaints” about people congregating in parks but citizens have likewise heeded the restrictions well overall.
Baraboo closed its civic center, public zoo, playgrounds, pavilions, basketball courts and athletic courts, Hardy said, but people may still access the River Walk Trail and utilize green spaces within Baraboo parks as long as they use those spaces responsibly.
“If a small family is having a picnic, we’re not going to kick them out,” Hardy said. “We’re trying to be reasonable about it.”
Portage has closed its playgrounds, pavilions and Skate Park, but its disc golf course at Collipp-Worden Park and basketball and tennis courts remain open to individuals or small families and they may also use green spaces responsibly, Portage Parks Manager Toby Monogue said. The closure of the Skate Park relates to language in the state order regarding amusement parks, he added.
Monogue said the best reason to avoid playgrounds and pavilions during the public health emergency -- however tempting it might be -- is because staff members are not sanitizing them during the Safer at Home order.
“Avoid them for your own safety,” he said.
Monogue and City Administrator Shawn Murphy said city parks are especially attractive to families right now because children -- who are currently completing their schoolwork from home -- need some outdoor recreation.
“We’re sensitive to the idea that kids need to get out and do stuff,” Murphy said, noting the Ice Age and Levee trails have remained open during Safer at Home. “We’re trying to keep our parks open and usable to the extent that we can under the emergency order, but it will take public cooperation for that to occur.”
Hardy and Monogue said their respective departments have discussed what summer programming might look like should the state continue to require social distancing and restrict large gatherings after May 26, when the current order expires.
“We’re trying to be optimistic,” Monogue said, “but it’s hard for us to plan right now because we expect there will still be guidelines” in the summer months.
Both cities are exploring ways they can modify their programming for small groups and encourage residents to check the Parks websites and social media for updates.
“Maybe we will ask more parents to come in so they can do the one-on-one with their children while the instructor stands 6 feet away,” Hardy said, pointing out he expects cities should be able to run their summer camping and arts and crafts programming without much issue since those participants can more easily stay distanced from each other, unlike with competitive sports. Baraboo has already moved its senior fitness classes to YouTube and it will soon videotape instructor-led “Boredom Busters” classes including crafts projects for children that will also be posted online.
Hardy envisions that facilities, including Baraboo’s zoo, might need to reopen while limiting access to 50 people at one time, for example, and that the visitors would be filed in through gates while staying 6 feet apart from each other, “like they do at Walmart.”
“We actually expect to have quite a few things going on in the summer,” Hardy said. “It will look different, but we will be open as much as we can.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.