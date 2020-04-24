Portage, Baraboo parks note restrictions as weather gets warmer

Monogue said the best reason to avoid playgrounds and pavilions during the public health emergency -- however tempting it might be -- is because staff members are not sanitizing them during the Safer at Home order.

“Avoid them for your own safety,” he said.

Monogue and City Administrator Shawn Murphy said city parks are especially attractive to families right now because children -- who are currently completing their schoolwork from home -- need some outdoor recreation.

“We’re sensitive to the idea that kids need to get out and do stuff,” Murphy said, noting the Ice Age and Levee trails have remained open during Safer at Home. “We’re trying to keep our parks open and usable to the extent that we can under the emergency order, but it will take public cooperation for that to occur.”

Hardy and Monogue said their respective departments have discussed what summer programming might look like should the state continue to require social distancing and restrict large gatherings after May 26, when the current order expires.

“We’re trying to be optimistic,” Monogue said, “but it’s hard for us to plan right now because we expect there will still be guidelines” in the summer months.