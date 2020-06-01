Portage, Baraboo police see impact of COVID-19 shutdown on mental health

Klafke said even city officials haven’t been immune to attempting to combat the fear of the unknown factors of the pandemic. From himself looking to protect the city through his job to staff trying to do their jobs to help the public even as they’re working from home, they tried to tackle it by rushing to get information out to the public and putting safety measures in place.

“All of that stuff causes stress because of the unknowns,” Klafke said. “I think the biggest stressor in all of this is not having a definite deadline… People who deal with stress or anxiety want closure, they want definite answers, and you’re not getting that right now.”

Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf didn’t have specific data to note numbers may have gone up, but said the pandemic shutdown has created a concern over how to treat people in need of help with limited resources. Some facilities won’t accept patients. People experiencing an episode had to suddenly undergo more screening to see if they have symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Officers suddenly have to sit in a vehicle for an extended amount of time to transport people to Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh. Those with substance abuse issues are taken to Madison.