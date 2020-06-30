Portage boosts access to public spaces and will offer some summer programming

“I anticipate we’ll stay at 10% for a while because we really don’t want to enter the next phase (25 percent capacity) and then go backwards,” Bird said. “If we have to stay at 10%, at least we’re not going backwards.”

The Columbia County Health Department reported Monday the county has 83 positive infections of the novel coronavirus, up from 37 on May 21 and 60 on June 18. City Administrator Shawn Murphy said the city continues to closely monitor COVID-19 data and Census tracts of Columbia County and will adjust restrictions if local case numbers were to climb significantly.

“Right now it seems fairly stable and we don’t think our loosened restrictions are having an adverse impact,” Murphy said. “We’re still taking a slow and methodical approach to this while keeping an eye on public safety and public health. It’s a delicate balance and maybe we won’t get it right, but we’re sure going to try.”

Murphy said city council members will be separated by Plexiglas dividers whenever they return to in-person meetings (they’re indefinitely meeting remotely) and the dividers will be easily removed and relocated as needed for such things as elections or municipal court proceedings.