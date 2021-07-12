Portage Boys and Girls Club achieves nonprofit status, sets fundraising events

Boys and Girls Club is more than an idea in Portage now that volunteers have achieved nonprofit status for a local chapter and secured a location in the Portage Community School District.
The Portage chapter is working closely with its parent organization, the Boys and Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin, to hopefully start offering after-school programming by January 2022, Portage volunteer Sam Clemmons said. Over the next several months, volunteers will need to raise about $300,000 as they develop budgets for the club’s first two years in Portage.
“It’s going to take a village and Portage has proven already in the past couple of months that they’re ready to take it on,” Clemmons said. “It’s not just talk anymore. We’re actually doing things.”
A recent survey indicated that about 425 students in the district between the ages of 7 and 17 would participate in programming as soon as it becomes available in Portage, Clemmons said. Just a few examples of the programming that might be available for students when the club launches include “Power Hour,” a homework group for students; “Money Matters,” a program for teens regarding how to manage your finances; and “Healthy Lifestyles,” which would teach students how to garden.
The first fundraising event for the club is “An Evening with Elizabeth Youra” from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Rendezvous restaurant at Saddle Ridge. Youra is a soon-to-be freshman at Portage High School who plays keyboard and sings.
Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Portage steering committee will provide speeches and pamphlets at the event explaining to participants what the club is all about.
Erika Sween, one of nine steering committee members, said, “I’m really impressed by the level of enthusiasm that all the families have shown so far. Everyone I’ve talked to is excited about the club, and I really haven’t heard anything negative about it.”
Sween is a substitute teacher in the Portage Community School District with a master’s degree in educational psychology from University of North Texas and the wife of District Administrator Josh Sween.
“To me, the most important thing about this club is having a safe place for our kids to go after school,” Erika Sween said. “It’s that time of day when kids are excited to get out of classes and be on their own, and sometimes parents just can’t be there for them after school. As a parent, I would really value having those extra minutes before picking up my kids.”
Volunteers have heard from parents who would like to work during those after-school hours but can’t because they don’t have reliable daycare for their children. Sween said the Boys and Girls Club may have adults on site as late as 8 p.m. depending on the programming.
Another big advantage to the club is the extra help students would get from club leaders who aren’t their teachers or parents, Sween said. “Sometimes kids just learn more from people who aren’t their parents. They’ll be getting that extra help from someone who hasn’t seen the homework before and is maybe a little more patient with them.”
The Boys and Girls Club of Portage in June received permission to use a facility on school grounds for club activities with a specific site to be determined, Josh Sween said. “The school district sees the need for an after-school program in Portage and are excited for the opportunity to work with them,” he said of the school board’s decision.
Clemmons, director of liturgical music at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portage, said the Portage Boys and Girls Club should eventually look similar to the established clubs in Baraboo, Reedsburg and Tomah with programming that’s developed according to local interest. The Reedsburg club, for example, discovered a high interest in show choir among its members and has since developed several show choir offerings.
Reedsburg, a smaller community than Portage, raised $300,000 in 90 days before it opened in 2017, Clemmons said. The Portage club will have one full-time staff member, four part-time staff members and will need many volunteers at launch. It already has a need for volunteers to help with fundraising execution and those interested in helping should email boysandgirlsclubportage@gmail.com.
The second fundraiser for the club is Aug. 19 at Blau Family Chiropractic, where the business will provide attendees with minor chiropractic adjustments for free, Erika Sween said. Donations collected by Blau that day will go to the Boys and Girls Club.