Portage Boys & Girls Club receives $150,000 matching grant

DeSanto is the executive director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Wisconsin. In a statement released announcing the matching grant DeSanto cited a University of Michigan study that found every dollar invested in Boys & Girls Club returns $9.60 in economic benefits to the individual and society through future earnings and cost-savings to their communities.

“The study is the first national return on investment estimate for Boys & Girls Clubs. Researchers made use of newly available youth outcomes data, collected through surveys of Club members across the country, to examine how the costs required to provide Club programming compare to the long-term benefits for youth and families in economic terms,” DeSanto said.

She added, “Boys & Girls Clubs provide youth with regular access to and engagement in areas such as STEM, physical activity, homework help and tutoring, summer learning loss prevention, and engagement in the arts. As a result, Club youth can leverage and create opportunities that shift the course of their life trajectories and overcome cycles of inequity.”