Portage Boys & Girls Club receives $150,000 matching grant

The newly formed Portage Boys & Girls Club is one step closer to becoming the next club in Wisconsin.
The Edward C. Lenz and June M. Lenz Charitable Trust is supporting the “Together We Can” Portage Project with a $150,000 challenge grant. The grant will match every dollar donated until they reach the goal of $300,000.
To become an official club the group needs to raise $300,000 as an operating budget. All potential clubs are required to raise an operating budget before becoming a club to show the community supports the club.
“Together We Can” project called the grant an early Christmas present when it was announced last week. The group has been fundraising for the club since the summer.
Portage Mayor Rick Dodd and Police Chief Keith Klafke have both said they support the idea of bringing a Boys & Girls Club to Portage to have an afterschool site for homework and programming opportunities for area kids.
Portage would become the fourth club as a part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Wisconsin along with Baraboo, Reedsburg and Tomah.
The idea to bring a Boys & Girls Club came from Alexis Brauner a Portage High School graduate. She sent a survey to Portage schools with questions regarding interest in the club. Brauner said 91% of families who responded to the survey said they would be interested in sending their children to a Boys & Club
“The benefits of having a Boys and Girls Club in Portage include academic and productivity assistance for our youth as well as character and workforce development through various programming models including sports/recreation, health/wellness, the arts,” Brauner said.
In July, the potential group received non-profit status and we’re given permission to use Portage School facilities for some programming, School Superintendent Josh Sween said.
The Boys & Girls Club are planning on using school facilities until they can move into their own site in Portage.
“Boys & Girls Clubs provide youth with regular access to and engagement in areas such as STEM, physical activity, homework help and tutoring, summer learning loss prevention, and engagement in the arts,” Karen DeSanto said. “As a result, Club youth can leverage and create opportunities that shift the course of their life trajectories and overcome cycles of inequity.”
DeSanto is the executive director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Wisconsin. In a statement released announcing the matching grant DeSanto cited a University of Michigan study that found every dollar invested in Boys & Girls Club returns $9.60 in economic benefits to the individual and society through future earnings and cost-savings to their communities.
“The study is the first national return on investment estimate for Boys & Girls Clubs. Researchers made use of newly available youth outcomes data, collected through surveys of Club members across the country, to examine how the costs required to provide Club programming compare to the long-term benefits for youth and families in economic terms,” DeSanto said.
She added, “Boys & Girls Clubs provide youth with regular access to and engagement in areas such as STEM, physical activity, homework help and tutoring, summer learning loss prevention, and engagement in the arts. As a result, Club youth can leverage and create opportunities that shift the course of their life trajectories and overcome cycles of inequity.”
It is unknown if there is a deadline for how long the Portage Club has to raise $300,000. The Reedsburg club was able to raise the same amount in less than 90 days before the club opened in 2017.
“The Boys & Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin offers a variety of nationally recognized programs designed to empower youth to excel in school, become good citizens, and lead healthy, productive lives,” DeSanto said. “The organization works diligently to create a safe, fun environment where youth can pursue academic success, good character & citizenship, and a healthy lifestyle.”