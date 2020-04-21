Portage business owner donates use of outdoor units for COVID-19 testing

A Portage business owner donated three trailers and a hunting blind to Wisconsin hospitals and clinics for curbside COVID-19 testing and is willing to contribute more wherever needed.
“I wish we could have connected the dots on our own and sooner than we did,” Peter Tonn said of his donations. “We have the capacity to donate several others.”
Tonn owns the trailer manufacturing company Zero 4 Outdoors and trailer dealership I39 Supply on Johnson Road with roughly 300 trailers on his property at any given time.
One of Tonn’s customers, about a month ago, donated the use of his Zero 4 Outdoors ice fishing trailer to Reedsburg Area Medical Center for COVID-19 curbside testing. This “planted to the seed” for Tonn's recent donations of a hunting blind to UW Hospital in Madison and trailers to Sauk Prairie Healthcare clinics in Lodi and Spring Green, and Prairie Clinic in Sauk City, Tonn said.
Tonn — who also owns an erosion control manufacturer Silt Sock Inc. on Johnson Road — lives about a block away from the Lodi clinic. He sells 1,300 trailers and 500 deer blinds per year, on average, and has operated Zero 4 with his business partner Beau Lane since 2018.
“You can use them until you don’t need to use them,” Tonn said of the outdoor units. “There’s no rental contract. It doesn’t matter when they come back.”
The trailers have replaced tents that weren’t standing up well in recent cold and windy weather, said Todd Wuerger, executive director of Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation. The clinics will likely keep using the trailers for curbside testing at least until the state’s Safer at Home order expires and possibly beyond.
“When I called Peter, he was incredibly gracious and said he absolutely wanted to support this effort,” Wuerger said. “We can’t thank him enough for his very timely generosity. Our tents were failing badly and the weather last week was miserable. It’s nice for them to be in a closed setting and continue testing because that is so important right now. Testing is ramping up and the more testing we can do, the more we can detect where the virus is and do our part.”
Ellen Wermuth, a family physician with Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s River Valley Clinic in Spring Green, was among those working in tents before the trailer arrived April 14.
“We were all blessed with the delivery of a trailer from I39 Supply,” Wermuth said in a news release from the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation. “I was fortunate to see the first patient in a comfortable, warm trailer. The patient was thankful and we are forever grateful. Undoubtedly, we will continue to test patients for COVID-19 for months to come. Thanks to I39 Supply for this wonderful donation that keeps us going as we weather the COVID-19 storm.”
Wuerger said the foundation is also trying to raise $170,000 for supplies the clinics need for handling a possible surge in COVID-19 patients. Those supplies include disinfectant equipment and solutions, protective gear for workers, gowns, gloves and medical equipment for patients such as IV pumps, ventilators and filters for equipment that protect patients.
For more information, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org/give.
