Portage business owner donates use of outdoor units for COVID-19 testing

The trailers have replaced tents that weren’t standing up well in recent cold and windy weather, said Todd Wuerger, executive director of Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation. The clinics will likely keep using the trailers for curbside testing at least until the state’s Safer at Home order expires and possibly beyond.

“When I called Peter, he was incredibly gracious and said he absolutely wanted to support this effort,” Wuerger said. “We can’t thank him enough for his very timely generosity. Our tents were failing badly and the weather last week was miserable. It’s nice for them to be in a closed setting and continue testing because that is so important right now. Testing is ramping up and the more testing we can do, the more we can detect where the virus is and do our part.”

Ellen Wermuth, a family physician with Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s River Valley Clinic in Spring Green, was among those working in tents before the trailer arrived April 14.