Portage business Rhyme learns its 75th anniversary is actually its 134th

The Steinhoffs and their employees don’t share the same last name as their company founder, Frank A. Rhyme, but they have adopted his legacy and recently uncovered how he started Rhyme Drug in downtown Portage.
It all traces back to 1886, when Rhyme and his wife, Alice, took the train from Lake Geneva to Portage and purchased a drug store — then owned by Clifford Arnold — on Cook Street for $500. They named it Rhyme Drug.
Rhyme, a member of the first graduating class from the University of Wisconsin’s School of Pharmacy, ran the business until he died in 1919. His son, William Marshall “Punk” Rhyme, continued his work, eventually adding typewriters and other office machinery to the store’s inventory in 1945 under a new division called Rhyme Supply Company. Frank Rhyme’s grandson, another Frank A. Rhyme, took over Rhyme Drug in 1950 while William focused on the new division in a separate building.
Now an empty lot, Rhyme Drug used to be located on the corner of DeWitt and West Cook streets.
Mike Steinhoff, president of the company now known simply as Rhyme, said its history has always been important to him. Originally from Janesville, he purchased the business in 1999.
“Ever since I got to Rhyme 21 years ago, the Rhyme name, the Rhyme family business is something that was very important to me, right from day one,” Steinhoff said.
Research into the past
The same was true for Mike Kaether, who’s worked for the company for 22 years, Steinhoff said. Unbeknownst to him at the time, Kaether researched Rhyme’s history and compiled everything he found into a leatherbound book that he made himself, presenting it as a gift to Steinhoff earlier this year.
“I think what started it was because this year was supposed to be our 75-year anniversary,” said Kendall Steinhoff, Mike Steinhoff’s daughter and the company’s marketing director. They had been considering 1945, the genesis of Rhyme Supply Company, as the year the business was founded.
But through his digging, Kaether discovered Rhyme’s original shop started nearly 60 years prior.
“He wanted to let us know that it’s really not our 75-year anniversary ... he’s like, ‘It’s not 75 years, it’s 134,’” Kendall said.
A Portage Daily Register article announced the original sale on Sept. 6, 1886. “I think that was kind of cool to see the physical proof of that,” she said.
In the course of researching Rhyme history, Kendall previously reached out to the Portage Historical Society, which recommended she contact Fred Galley, owner of Galley Studio in Portage. He was able to find several photos in his collection to send her, along with historical newspaper clippings online.
Galley, whose studio has been around since 1947 (he bought it from his father in 1981), said he knew William and the younger Frank Rhyme before they died in 1987 and 2012, respectively. He remembers seeing “Punk” golfing every day in the 1970s.
“They’ve been around for a million years,” Galley said, laughing.
He’s been looking through his collection for materials that can be used for a series of signs along the Portage Canal, but in the process he’s finding other tidbits of historical information, including about the Rhyme business. Galley started collecting old photos in high school.
“I just saved them. I didn’t know anything about them, and then people would ask me questions about them,” he said, laughing again. “So, I had to learn … about all the different pictures I had, all the history. Someday I have to write it all down.”
In 2005, he helped compile a book about Portage history, which is available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce, he said.
Steinhoff era
Kendall Steinhoff said she created a new video about the company’s history this year and added the new information from Galley and Kaether to the company’s timeline on its website.
It continues to be a family business, with Mike Steinhoff’s wife running operations as vice president, another daughter working in accounting and their two sons working in other roles. Still, Steinhoff noted the importance of holding onto the Rhyme family name.
“For something to be 134 years old, you know there’s been a lot of people along the line that really cared about it,” he said.
Fave 5: Reporter Susan Endres shares her top stories of 2020
We reporters at Capital Newspapers have been asked to share our five favorite, most memorable or otherwise noteworthy stories from 2020, a year I think many of us would prefer to forget. As tempting as it was to choose only stories from the before (COVID) times, I compiled a list spanning the year that ranges from education in Baraboo and Portage to the local impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. This year has been nothing if not historic.
And yes, of course I chose more than five. I wouldn't be Susan Endres if I was decisive.
We've seen dramatic changes to our daily lives, but through it all, we continue to report on the important happenings in our community and hold the powerful to account.
Here's hoping for a better 2021.
