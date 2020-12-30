Portage business Rhyme learns its 75th anniversary is actually its 134th

Galley, whose studio has been around since 1947 (he bought it from his father in 1981), said he knew William and the younger Frank Rhyme before they died in 1987 and 2012, respectively. He remembers seeing “Punk” golfing every day in the 1970s.

“They’ve been around for a million years,” Galley said, laughing.

He’s been looking through his collection for materials that can be used for a series of signs along the Portage Canal, but in the process he’s finding other tidbits of historical information, including about the Rhyme business. Galley started collecting old photos in high school.

“I just saved them. I didn’t know anything about them, and then people would ask me questions about them,” he said, laughing again. “So, I had to learn … about all the different pictures I had, all the history. Someday I have to write it all down.”

In 2005, he helped compile a book about Portage history, which is available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce, he said.

Steinhoff era