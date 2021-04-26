Portage business worry about lack of foot traffic during construction

De Witt Street is still under construction with work to be completed in the first stage next month. Businesses affected by the construction have done what they can to stay open.

Sidewalks are being ripped up and replaced which makes some business harder, especially those who rely on foot traffic.

One of those businesses is the Cottonwood Bar and Grill at 312 De Witt St.

“The construction sure has impacted the business,” Randy Heinzel owner of Cottonwood said. “I rely on foot traffic and there are some people that come in the front door but more and more are coming in the back door.”

Heinzel explained it is not as easy for customers to get around the downtown area with the street closures.

“If someone wants to go to the gas station, they’ve got to go all the way around,” Heinzel said as he plotted the route with his finger.

Olivia Stefonek, owner of BonBon Bordeaux at 201 De Witt St., said her business has remained open and as also suffered from the lack of foot traffic.