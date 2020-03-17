Portage businesses dealing with coronavirus with calm and caution

Paula Amend saw fewer customers than usual at Paula’s Place in downtown Portage Tuesday prior to a statewide closure of taverns and restaurants for all but carryout and delivery orders.

And even before the closure she expressed reservations about restrictions on businesses being the right response. Amend said she agrees with the state’s decision to close public schools, but disagrees with the limits placed on businesses.

“It’s a personal choice,” Amend said of the people who want to eat at her restaurant. “But in schools, you have children who are not in the habit of washing their hands and they touch everything. They’re germ factories.”

Waitress Jeana Walter at Portage Café said the ban isn’t affecting her daily life other than the extra cleaning and her daily conversations with patrons.

“Everybody is talking about it,” Walter said. “It’s all over the place. Everybody is keeping their hands clean.”

Walter also said she believes the public and government reaction to the virus seemingly outweighs the severity of the outbreak but were nevertheless concerned about what’s happening.