Portage cab hours could change next year

The Portage Cab Company is known for operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That could be changing in the next year.

Portage City Administrator Shawn Murphy said the city is exploring an option to stop service from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. and add drivers during peak hours. He said the plan would still keep the same amount of driving hours on the road for the cab company and will also help with employment issues.

“We have seen a much higher demand during the day time and a big drop off between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.,” Murphy said. “The company is also having trouble finding people to work that third shift. This proposal could help with both of those issues.”

Murphy said the shortage of drivers and the ridership have led to longer wait times for riders.

“We are one of only three communities in Wisconsin that offer this service of a cab service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Murphy said. “That poses a lot of challenges.”

Like earlier this week when service was interrupted on Monday and Tuesday evening this week with no available drivers from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Portage Cab Company driver Tom Schneller said he thinks shifting the hours is overall a good idea but that it could be an issue for some riders.