Portage campus enjoys $1.2 million construction project

The Student Achievement Center gives students more room for studying and tutoring, including an upgraded telepresence room with WebEx technology that the students can use to access the classroom from anywhere in the world, Falco said. “They can use their phone, tablet, laptop or PC. Whether they’re sitting in a hotel room or coffee shop, they can also be in the classroom and be present.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The campus renovated its Adult Learning Center, too, adding new computers and teaching stations where the students study English as a Second Language, prepare for General Education Development and other education that's needed to qualify for credit courses.

The campus also renovated its main office, where it created a break room for staff, upgraded its bathrooms with matching tile, made a larger conference room and created counter space in the vending area for students.

“It’s all-inclusive,” Falco said of the project for which Daniels Construction from Madison was the general contractor. “We’ve completely renovated this campus and removed barriers for the students.

“We’re always asking the question, ‘What will their needs be?’”